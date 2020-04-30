We love shrimp. We love corn. Stirred into a big pot with a little Ro-tel heat, Corn and Shrimp Soup is a marriage made in heaven.
This soup is easy to make and comes together fairly quickly.
Serve it up with a slice of homemade bread (we know you've been baking), and it's a meal that works for lunch or supper.
Corn and Shrimp Soup
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Jay Martin.
1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
½ bell pepper, chopped
¼ cup chopped celery
1 garlic clove, minced
2 pounds cleaned and deveined shrimp
2 cans (15½ ounce) cream-style corn
2 cups frozen corn
1 (10 ounce) can Original Ro-tel tomatoes and green chilies
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
1. In large pot or Dutch oven, add oil and sauté onion, bell pepper, celery until vegetables are tender. Add garlic and cook for 3 minutes more (or until tender).
2. Add both corns, Ro-tel tomatoes and tomato sauce. Cook covered, over low heat for about 20 minutes.
3. Add shrimp and cook until tender.
4. Taste for seasoning; add salt and pepper, if desired.