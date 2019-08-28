TESTED RECIPE
Salisbury Steak
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 cup breadcrumbs (6 pieces of toast)
½ cup minced onions
2 eggs, beaten
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups beef broth
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sliced mushrooms (optional)
3 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons water
1. Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, onions, eggs, Worcestershire, salt and pepper in a bowl until evenly mixed. Shape beef mixture into 8 steaks, about 1-inch thick.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, brown patties on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.
3. Add beef broth, onion and mushrooms and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Transfer steaks to a platter lined with paper towels. Keep warm.
4. Bring onion mixture to a boil. Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Stir into onion mixture.
5. Cook and stir until gravy is thickened, about 1 minute. Pour over steaks and serve. Reserve some gravy for mashed potatoes.
TESTED RECIPE
Mashed Potatoes
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut in chunks
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
¾ cup evaporated milk (more if needed)
1. In a medium stock pot, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil about 15-20 minutes or until tender.
2. Drain potatoes and return to pot or place in a mixing bowl.
3. Add butter and stir until melted.
4. Mash potatoes with a potato masher and add salt and pepper.
5. Add evaporated milk then whip potatoes with a hand mixer until creamy and fluffy. Serve immediately.
TESTED RECIPE
Peanut Butter Cookies
Makes about 1 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup all-natural peanut butter
1 cup sugar, plus extra for cookie tops
1 large egg, beaten
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
2. Mix peanut butter, sugar and egg in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
3. Roll dough into small balls (about a teaspoon size) and place on cookie sheet.
4. Flatten with tines of fork making a cross pattern. Sprinkle with sugar.
5. Bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheet or transfer to a rack.
6. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.