Salisbury Steak

Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 cup breadcrumbs (6 pieces of toast)

½ cup minced onions

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups beef broth

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 cup sliced mushrooms (optional)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

1. Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, onions, eggs, Worcestershire, salt and pepper in a bowl until evenly mixed. Shape beef mixture into 8 steaks, about 1-inch thick.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, brown patties on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.

3. Add beef broth, onion and mushrooms and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Transfer steaks to a platter lined with paper towels. Keep warm.

4. Bring onion mixture to a boil. Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Stir into onion mixture.

5. Cook and stir until gravy is thickened, about 1 minute. Pour over steaks and serve. Reserve some gravy for mashed potatoes.

Mashed Potatoes

Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut in chunks

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons butter, unsalted

¾ cup evaporated milk (more if needed)

1. In a medium stock pot, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil about 15-20 minutes or until tender.

2. Drain potatoes and return to pot or place in a mixing bowl.

3. Add butter and stir until melted.

4. Mash potatoes with a potato masher and add salt and pepper.

5. Add evaporated milk then whip potatoes with a hand mixer until creamy and fluffy. Serve immediately.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes about 1 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

1 cup all-natural peanut butter

1 cup sugar, plus extra for cookie tops

1 large egg, beaten

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. Mix peanut butter, sugar and egg in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.

3. Roll dough into small balls (about a teaspoon size) and place on cookie sheet.

4. Flatten with tines of fork making a cross pattern. Sprinkle with sugar.

5. Bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheet or transfer to a rack.

6. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. Contact her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

