TESTED RECIPE
Gazpacho
Makes 6 cups of soup. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes
1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 medium garlic clove
1 small jalapeno, seeded and minced
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 lime, juiced
2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
1. Fill a 6-quart pot half full of water, set over high heat and bring to a boil.
2. Cut an “X” on the bottom of each tomato. Drop the tomatoes into the boiling water for 15 seconds, remove and transfer to an ice bath to cool slightly.
3. Pat tomatoes dry, peel them then cut them in quarters.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a heavy skillet. Saute bell pepper, onion and garlic until onion is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
5. Place tomatoes, cucumber and fresh jalapeno into a food processor. Add the bell pepper, onion and garlic clove.
6. In a small bowl or jar, whisk together remaining olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, oregano, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper.
7. Turn the food processor on low and pulverize the vegetable mixture. While it is running, slowly pour the olive oil mixture into the top of the food processor.
8. Pour the gazpacho into a bowl with a tight lid. Cover and chill for 2 hours and up to overnight.
9. Serve chilled with a chiffonade of basil.
TESTED RECIPE
Peach Goat Cheese Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 fresh peaches
4 cups fresh arugula or baby spinach leaves
½ cup crumbled goat cheese (chevre)
¼ cup toasted pecans
1. Combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, salt and pepper into a jar.
2. Cover with lid and shake until fully blended.
3. Slice the peaches into thin slices.
4. Fill four bowls with arugula or baby spinach leaves. Top each with peach slices, a little crumbled goat cheese and toasted pecans.
5. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.