Tickets are on sale for the Dining in the Dark gala to benefit Lighthouse Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
Price LeBlanc Automotive will present the evening of food, fun and music by the Michael Foster Project from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at The Estuary at The Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road.
Guests can partake in unique spirits paired with the chef’s choices at "blindfold optional" tasting stations. Other activities will include the Hancock Whitney-sponsored photo booth and interactive Dark Room experience.
Event proceeds "will help empower persons living with disabilities in the region."
Tickets are $100 per person for general admission. Sponsorships begin at $500. Purchase tickets and sponsorships at lighthouselouisiana.org. For more information, call Michelle Hebert at (225) 275-1200 ext. 257 or email mhebert@lighthouselouisiana.org.