You had us at the name — Fudge Puddles.
In the way back files, this cookie caught our eye. It is the concoction of Aelisa Ockman, and won a cookie contest the paper held back in 2003.
The mini muffin-shaped chocolate cookie is topped with a spoonful of fudge.
We think the name is just perfect.
Fudge Puddles
¾ cup Jif creamy peanut butter
½ cup solid vegetable shortening
1¼ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon baking soda
⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa
1. Combine peanut butter, shortening, light brown sugar, milk and vanilla in large bowl.
2. Add egg and beat just until blended.
3. Combine flour, salt, baking soda and unsweetened cocoa. Add to creamed mixture. Mix until blended.
4. Grease a minimuffin tin and drop cookie dough by heaping teaspoonfuls into each cup in the muffin tin.
5. Bake at 375 F for 7-8 minutes.
6. While hot, push the center of the cookies in with the back of a wooden spoon.
7. Spoon Fudge Center mixture into center of cookies.
FUDGE CENTER
1 stick margarine
4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1 box confectioners' sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
4-6 tablespoons milk
1. Melt margarine and stir in unsweetened cocoa.
2. Add confectioners' sugar and vanilla, then add milk as needed to achieve desired consistency.