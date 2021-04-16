Eggs Hussarde, anyone?
"CBS This Morning: Saturday" is having breakfast at Brennan's and viewers are invited.
However, coverage of Prince Phillip's funeral in the UK will pre-empt the morning newsmagazine in some areas.
WWL-TV, Channel 4 (cable Channel 3 in New Orleans) advised that "This Morning," which normally airs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., likely will be pre-empted starting at 8:30 a.m. for the funeral. However, WWL-TV will get a copy of the Brennan's segment and plans to air it during the 10 p.m. newscast on Saturday.
WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7 in Baton Rouge) airs "This Morning" from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and will also pick up CBS News' funeral coverage at 8:30 a.m. The special programming is expected to last 90 minutes.
After airing, the Brennan's segment also will be available at CBSNews.com.
During this week's "The Dish" segment, correspondent and Baton Rouge native Jamie Wax shares a table with Ralph Brennan, a third-generation member of the famed New Orleans restaurant family, who'll serve up traditions and stories connected to the iconic French Quarter eatery's 75 years in business.
Joining Wax and Brennan will be Haley Bittermann, executive chef of Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, who's been with the company for 25 years; Titus Perkins, an executive kitchen manager and 20-year veteran of RBRG; and Ryan Hacker, executive chef of Brennan's, who made history as the youngest chef to ever lead the Brennan's kitchen.
“The Dish” is a food-related segment that typically highlights a chef or restaurant owner by exploring the dishes they love and the city in which they live.