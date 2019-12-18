Sometimes, I want to focus on one special ingredient. And then there are the times I just want to throw together every taste and texture I can find.
As we are in the holiday season, I am in a “the more flavors, the merrier” kind of mood.
On a recent trip to the farmers market, I filled my bags with produce in a variety of colors and flavors. I knew those sweet carrots, tender broccoli, hearty mushrooms, grape tomatoes, green onions and crunchy green bell peppers would meld perfectly.
Inspired by a few dishes at local restaurants, I roasted these beautiful vegetables in a light drizzle of olive oil and served them with a warm, buttery risotto. The flavors were entirely unplanned but completely harmonious. The sweet aromas and tender textures made this simple dish elegant.
For the risotto, I used heavy cream (fresh from the farmers market), which gave it a velvety texture. The rich, fluffy rice was the perfect balance to the bold flavors of my roasted harvest.
Since my vegetables were prepared in a fairly healthful fashion, I didn't feel so guilty about the risotto. However, a nice sticky brown rice would be a healthier accompaniment.
I hope everyone’s table has a variety of merry, healthy and maybe even a few decadent dishes this holiday season.