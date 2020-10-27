The Cottonport Bank, 6500 Corporate Blvd., is holding Burgers 4 Badges, giving first responders free burgers, chips, drinks and gifts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
For more information, visit cottonportbank.com/Who-We-Are/Support/Community-Giving.
Cocktails and cookies class
Tickets are on sale for Red Stick Spice Co.'s "Curries Cocktails & Cookies Cooking Class" taught by Anne Milneck on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Tickets are $25 at redstickspice.com/products/live-zoom-cooking-class-curries-cocktails-cookies.
Wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for a South American Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.
The dinner will include five courses paired with five wines inspired by a South American flavor. Seating is limited. Tickets are $75 at bit.ly/2SDug5B.
A cooking demo
The Kitchen Table, 23400 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville, will host "Fall Into Food! Harvest Gathering Cooking Demo" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1.
The event will include a food and wine tasting, pumpkin decorating for kids and a cooking demonstration by chef Diana Riley.
Space is limited. Tickets are $50 at checkout.square.site/buy/LRKU3VFYASBNDDKAWL5E5QAC.
Holiday tasting party
The holidays are just around the corner and Robert's Fresh Market, 7355 Highland Road, is hosting a Holiday Tasting Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Drop by to taste their Thanksgiving catering dishes, desserts and wine.
For more information, visit robertfreshmarket.com/holidays-at-roberts.
Barbecue fundraiser for the arts
Orders are being taken for a barbecue chicken lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 for the Centre for the Arts, 1104 Main St., New Roads.
Lunches are $10, and include a barbecue chicken quarter, two sides, bread and dessert. Drinks also will be available. Place orders by calling (318) 518-9761 or emailing courtney@centreforthearts.org. Lunches will be available for pickup across from the New Roads City Hall, 511 Main St.