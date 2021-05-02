Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's live production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 2 p.m. May 15-16 at Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com/e/theater-on-pointe-tickets-151116436329.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Tuesdays with Morrie," opening May 28 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or at theatrebr.org.
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open "Evangenalia: Evolution of an Icon" on May 15. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's epic poem, "Evangeline, A Tale of Acadie," published in 1847, launched Evangeline into literary stardom. This exhibition provides a glimpse into Evangeline’s evolving status from her inception as a legend and heroine to today as a brand image and celebrity, and ultimately into a cultural icon. It includes artworks by Canadian and Louisiana artists, including François Gaudet, Rémi Belliveau, Melissa Bonin and George Rodrigue, as well as artifacts. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is calling for artist entries to its upcoming show, "Iridescence: Juried Competition," a competition spotlighting the use of iridescent materials, principles and techniques in the creation of fine art. Submissions from artists working in all art genres are welcome. Winning submissions will be featured in an online exhibition, and a select number of top works will be included in an exhibition at the museum. Submission deadline is June 25. For more information, email submissions@lasm.org or visit lasm.org.
The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will perform its “Season Finale” at 7:30 p.m. May 5, in Pottle Music Auditorium in Hammond. Admission is free. The concert also will also be live streamed on KSLU’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. For more information, call (985) 549- 2184.