Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is from “Debbie Macomber’s Table” by Debbie Macomber.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup coarsely chopped onion
2 eggs
⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons minced garlic
⅔ cup crushed saltines
⅓ cup milk
1¼ pounds ground beef
12 ounces ground pork
½ cup ketchup
5 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
½ teaspoon dry mustard
12 slices bacon
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
2. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool.
3. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic, saltines, and milk until well combined. Add the beef, pork and onion, and mix with your hands just until combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking sheet and form it into a rectangle roughly measuring 9 inches long and 5 inches wide.
4. In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar and mustard. Pour half the glaze into a small bowl and set aside to serve with the meatloaf. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the remaining glaze. Brush the rest of the glaze all over the meatloaf.
5. Lay the strips of bacon crosswise on top of the meatloaf, overlapping each piece slightly until you have covered the meatloaf completely. Tuck the ends of the strips under the meatloaf. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meatloaf reads 155 F. Remove the meatloaf from the oven.
6. Position the rack as close to the broiler as possible. Preheat the broiler.
7. Brush the bacon with the reserved 1 tablespoon glaze, then broil for 2 to 4 minutes, until the glaze is bubbling and the bacon is crisp. Remove the meatloaf from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes. Slice and serve with the remaining glaze.