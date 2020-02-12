Chocolate is almost always the go-to flavor when creating a special, rich dessert for Valentine’s Day. After all, chocolate appeals to almost everyone.
If you’re among those (and who isn’t?) who believe the best desserts must include chocolate, then you’ll want to take a look at the new cookbook “Everything Chocolate: A Decadent Collection of Morning Pastries, Nostalgic Sweets, and Showstopping Desserts” by America’s Test Kitchen.
All it takes is a glance at the photo of today's featured recipe from the book — Chocolate Pavlova with Berries and Whipped Cream — and you'll know it lives up to its "decadent" billing.
The book delves deeply into the world of chocolate from white — made from cocoa butter and part of the cacao bean — to dark.
It begins with a discussion of chocolate varieties, craft chocolates and bars versus chips and proceeds to explain the difference between Dutch-processed and natural cocoa powder.
There's advice on how to store chocolate, how to melt and dip it and how to make ganache. A rundown on what tools to use when working with chocolate is also provided.
Recipes are divided into 10 chapters, beginning with nostalgic treats like Chocolate-Dipped Potato Chip Cookies and Hot Fudge Pudding Cake.
Next comes a collection of breakfast treats, among them Chocolate-Walnut Muffins, Chocolate Chip Scones and Chocolate Croissants. Bakery case favorites include everything from Chocolate Crinkle Cookies to Homemade Chocolate Cannoli, and the cakes run the gamut from simple to decadent.
The chapter called Sublime Slices begins with a recipe for Rich Chocolate Tart. Recipes celebrating the holidays include cookies, biscotti, rum balls, meringue kisses, yule log and Chocolate-Raspberry Heart Cake. There also are chapters on dazzling desserts, puddings and ice cream, confections, and toppings and sauces.
Like other America’s Test Kitchen cookbooks, “Everything Chocolate” features information on why each recipe works and provides detailed instructions. Each recipe is accompanied by a full-color photograph and a chart with nutritional information per serving for the recipes is at the back of the book. There’s also a conversions and equivalents index.