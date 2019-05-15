ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chicken in Mushroom Cream Sauce
Makes 4 to 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon sage
8 chicken leg quarters, separated
¼ cup unsalted butter
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
8 ounces mushrooms, chopped
½ cup chicken stock
¾ cup milk
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, pepper and sage.
3. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Rub each piece with seasoning mix.
4. Melt the butter in a large Dutch oven or skillet. Sauté garlic until fragrant.
5. Add the chicken to the pot. Sprinkle half of the flour over the top. Cook 3 minutes.
6. Turn the chicken and sprinkle the remaining flour on top and cook an additional 3 minutes.
7. Add the mushrooms on top. Pour in the stock and milk.
8. Cover and cook 10 minutes in the oven or until the chicken reaches 165 F when tested with a meat thermometer.
9. Serve warm with the mushroom sauce from the pot.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Asparagus with Cherry Tomatoes
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup coarsely chopped pecans
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar
¼ teaspoon fresh oregano
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese
1 tablespoon fresh basil, julienned
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Place asparagus, tomatoes and pecans in a baking pan.
2. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat.
3. Roast 15-20 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender, turning vegetables occasionally.
4. Top with goat cheese and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Cornmeal Cookies
Makes 2½ to 3 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1½ sticks unsalted butter
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1. Heat oven to 325 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. Cream butter and sugar together in a mixer.
3. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each. Mix in the vanilla.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt.
5. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, half a cup at a time. Mix on low until just combined.
6. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate about one hour.
7. Pinch off dough by the tablespoon and roll into balls. Place balls on prepared baking sheets and flatten slightly with your palm.
8. Bake for 13-16 minutes, until cookies are lightly golden. Cool slightly on a wire rack, then serve warm.