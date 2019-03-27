As soon as you walk into the dining area at JED’s Local Louisiana Po’boys on Jefferson Highway, you’ll see a floor-to-ceiling photograph of a mob attempting to topple a streetcar during the 1929 New Orleans streetcar workers strike.

During the strike, according to the much mythologized origin story of the Crescent City’s famous sandwich, a restaurant offered free sandwiches to those union “poor boys."

Sally and Russell Davis, who also run the terrific, New Orleans-style Creole restaurant Eliza, have constructed a menu at JED’s that aligns with the po-boy orthodoxy. They buy crispy, chewy bread from Leidenheimer Baking Co., one of two bakeries known for supplying po-boy bread to south Louisiana, and they dress their sandwiches with Blue Plate mayo.

But they also expand the beloved sandwich’s definition a bit, creating a po-boy version of the Vietnamese banh mi and adding a Buffalo chicken po-boy to their offerings.

In addition to the photographs of the streetcar strike, the rest of JED’s feels like an homage to New Orleans po-boy joints, with white subway tiles covering the walls of the open kitchen and counter and a small bar where office workers watch television while they chew on hunks of bread.

On our first visit to JED’s, my fiancee was immediately drawn to the shrimp and fried green tomato po-boy ($8.95 for a half; $11.95 for a whole), one of the less traditional specialty sandwiches. It arrived at our table with grilled shrimp, fried tomatoes, rémoulade sauce, lettuce and a crumbled hard-boiled egg cradled by the crispy Leidenheimer loaf. The tart green tomatoes paired well with the tangy sauce, and the plump grilled shrimp provided a much-needed savory balance. The crumbled egg was mostly just for show.

For a side, she chose the cheesy stone-ground grits ($3.95), a heaping bowl of hearty sweet and salty goodness. They would have been amazing even without the cheese.

That Saturday afternoon, I chose my go-to po-boy, the traditional fried oyster ($11.95/$16.95). The oysters were fat and fried with only a thin batter that perfectly complemented the natural saltiness of the mollusk, and came dressed in the old-time manner with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. I chose a side of fried pickles ($6.95), but the battered, slightly sour coins of pickles would have made more sense as an appetizer. While tasty, they were mostly ignored when we dug into our sandwiches.

On a return trip for lunch one afternoon, I strayed into the specialties section of the menu and ordered a cochon and slaw po-boy ($7.95/$10.95), a combination of slow-cooked shredded pork, coleslaw, pickles and a Creole mustard sauce. The slaw and mustard dripped off the sandwich and dominated the flavor. When I sampled a bit of cochon in isolation, it tasted like dry, leftover threads of pork, but the abundantly creamy slaw and dressing dampened the meat enough.

To accompany my po-boy, I ordered a side of pork confit chicken wings ($7.95). I chose the plain option instead of the Buffalo sauce, which allowed the pork confit to stand out. These wings look (and taste a bit) like they’re breaded with cracklins, creating a mixture of pork fat and meaty, crispy wings. These wings should easily make a short list of the best wings in the city.

I also took a bowl of banana pudding ($4.95) to go for later in the day, and after scraping the container clean, I texted my mom to let her know a restaurant finally got it right and made her recipe of from-scratch banana pudding instead of relying on mixes that taste more like Laffy Taffy than real bananas. They top this dessert with fresh vanilla wafers to add a crispy texture to the chunky pudding.

JED’s sticks closely to the traditional po-boy game plan, producing simple, flavorful sandwiches and sides. If you can’t make it to New Orleans for a sandwich soon, JED’s will satisfy your craving.

JED’s Local Louisiana Po’boys

672 Jefferson Highway

(225) 349-8333; jedslocal.com

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Pros: Traditional New Orleans po-boys made with quality ingredients. Pork confit chicken wings are some of the best in the city.

Cons: Dry shredded pork.