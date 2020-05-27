Here are high profile Baton Rouge area restaurants that have closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
White Star: The Government Street food hall was the first restaurant to close and blame the pandemic when it shut down on March 31. Some White Star tenants, such as Government Taco and ThaiHey Thaifood, have opened or are in the process of opening freestanding locations.
The Rum House: The popular Caribbean themed restaurant on Perkins Road announced on May 14 it was closing after 6 years in business. The New Orleans location is still open.
Rama: The Perkins Overpass mainstay announced in mid-May it was shutting down after 40 years in business. The owners attempted to make the restaurant work as a take-out only eatery, but decided to retire.
Satterfield’s: The owners of the longtime downtown New Roads restaurant, said they were closing the business and selling the building. Satterfield’s had been open since 1996, and became a tourist attraction for people who wanted to eat seafood and steaks while looking out on False River.