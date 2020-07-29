If ever there was a summer to enjoy an evening cocktail, this is it.
From old favorites — who doesn't love an icy-cold strawberry daiquiri? — to ultra-cool crafted concoctions to recipes that have been passed down and around, these are the sippers that will have you saying "Ahhhhhh."
Several of these delightful drinks were stirred up and served by the pool at cocktail contests; others just make us dream of tropical breezes, an antidote to the suffocating heat.
Over on the west side of the Mississippi, lots of folks are familiar with a slushy marvel of frostiness known simply as The Recipe.
Essential to most of these summer-time quench busters is fruit, be it from the tree or a flavored vodka or other liqueur.
Some call for a simple syrup, which is basically a 1-to-1 ratio of sugar to water, simmered together over medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the consistency is a little syrupy.
Now is the time to get the blender whirring, the glasses chilling and the ice bucket filled.