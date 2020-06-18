Need a quick dinner? This one comes together fast and is tasty way to enjoy steak with a salad that's a little different.

A spice rub gives nice flavor to the flank steak, which cooks in under 15 minutes.

The corn and black bean salad eats well with it, but, truthfully, would be just as good on tortilla chips.

Together, they're a great combo.

Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Spicy Corn and Black Bean Salad

Makes 2 servings.

Salad

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

¾ cup canned corn, drained

¾ cup canned black beans, rinsed

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped fine

½ jalapeño chile, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Steak

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 (1-pound) flank steak, trimmed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For salad

1. Stir together all ingredients, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate, about 15 minutes.

For steak

1. Combine chili powder, cumin, granulated garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl.

2. Pat steak dry with paper towels, then rub spice mixture evenly over steak. Heat oil in 10-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking.

3. Lay steak in skillet and cook until well browned on first side, 3-5 minutes, reducing heat if spices begin to burn. Flip steak, reduce heat to medium, and continue to cook until meat registers 120 to 125 degrees (for medium-rare), 5-7 minutes.

4. Transfer steak to cutting board, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice steak thin against grain. Serve with salad.