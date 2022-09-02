BLT & pimento sandwich from French Truck coffee
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
The BLT and pimento sandwich came on toasted bread with the perfect crunch to it. The pimento cheese gave it a bite that I wouldn't have expected from a traditional BLT. The sandwich came with multiple side options, but I was thrilled I picked the salad. This beautiful and fresh bed of lettuce and veggies was not your average sad side salad.
At just $11, this meal was the perfect excuse to escape from my home office. The dozen indoor and outdoor table options and free Wi-Fi locked French Truck into my working lunch spot rotation.
French Truck Coffee, 2978 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 406-7776.
French Truck is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Crawfish cakes and poached eggs at Elsie's
I’ll admit, I’m a frequent visitor of Elsie’s Plate and Pie. But surprisingly, last weekend was my first time visiting for brunch. As usual, it didn’t disappoint.
I ordered the Atchafalaya Morning, a take on an eggs Benedict that had crawfish cakes topped with poached eggs and a satsuma hollandaise. The added sweetness of the satsuma in the hollandaise gave it a unique flavor that paired well with the savory crawfish cake. The side of corn grits was perfectly seasoned (which isn't something I say often). Complimented by a mimosa, which was served in a 16-ounce beer glass, the meal was a perfect start to my day.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 636-5157
Elsie's is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Julia Guilbeau, staff writer)
Assorted cookies from Crumbl Cookies
If you haven't already seen on Instagram, Sept. 1 has become the undisputed start of the fall beverage and baked goods season. How many Instagram posts or Tweets did you see about someone ordering their first apple crisp macchiato or pumpkin foam cold brew?
But while people were apparently waiting in a line so long it blocked traffic down Siegen Lane, I ran in and out of Crumbl to grab my box of cookies, including the special edition pumpkin chocolate chip delicacy. It was served warm, soft and delicious.
There are so many ways to get your Fall kick in, when you're ready of course, but don't rule out Crumbl.
Crumbl Cookies, 6555 Siegen Lane, Unit 10, Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 228-0120.
Crumbl is closed on Sundays. It is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)