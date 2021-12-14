Food plays a big part in Louisiana's holiday traditions, including the Reveillon.
Derived from the French word for "awakening," the Reveillon is a community meal served after midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. Families would return from the late-night service and feast on foods laid out on the table or sideboard.
For the third year, Eliza Restaurant & Bar, 7970 Jefferson Highway, is observing the Reveillon in a different way. Instead of waiting until Christmas Eve, the restaurant offers its three-course Reveillon meal throughout December.
This year's menu, available through Dec. 30, includes such specialties as Gulf Oysters & Caviar, Seared Duck Breast and Praline Cheesecake.
The $48 meal includes three courses, and individual dishes can be ordered a la carte.
Reservations are recommended. To see the full menu, visit elizabatonrouge.com.
Wine dinner at Sullivan's
Make your reservations now for the Caymus Holiday Pairing Dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
The meal will consist of four off-menu courses, each created by the restaurant's executive chef, and paired with four Caymus wines, from luscious reds to bright whites.
Spaces are limited for the $125 dinner. For more information, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/caymus-wine-dinner_dec28/.
Grinchmas Lunch
Tickets are on sale for two Grinchmas Lunches at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway.
Reservations require a $40 ticket — one per four people — which will be used toward your meal.
You can also take a photo with the Grinch with your own camera or phone.
Visit velvetcactusbr.ticketleap.com/grinchmas-lunch/ for more information.
Christmas Eve Brunch
Reservations are open for a Christmas Eve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway.
Visit brqrestaurant.com/reservations to get the details.
Breakfast with Santa
If you need to get in a few last-minute requests to Santa before Christmas, here's your chance.
The Yard Milkshake Bar, 18303 Perkins Road, is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 18.
Choose between a Praline and Pecan Breakfast Waffle Sundae or a Vanilla Breakfast Waffle Sundae.
Visit theyardmilkshakebar.com for more information.
Breakfast benefit for hospital
Southern Pearl Oyster House, 9460 Perkins Road, is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 18 with all proceeds benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Bring your phone to snap a photo with Santa. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, eggs and fruit, along with milk and juice. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased the day of the breakfast at the restaurant.
Call (225) 416-5913 for more information.
Candy & Cake Pops
Registration is open for a Candy & Cake Pops class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
In this hands-on class, you will learn how to dip cake balls and more into chocolate while creating tasty candy and cake pops. Cost is $30; materials are included.
Visit partytimebr.com/more/classes/cake-classes/cake-pops/ for all the details.