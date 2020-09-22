Here's your chance to get some great tacos and help out those still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles. Torchy's Tacos, 3658 Nicholson Drive, is hosting "Spirit Night" fundraisers Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6.
On those days, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 15% of the restaurant's sales will be donated to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Laura Relief in the Lake Charles community. Mention that you're there to support Lake Charles.
For more information, call (504) 376-7569 or email Emily.sparks@redcross.org.
Ezell selected for Beard program
Michele Ezell, managing partner of Tsunami Sushi, has been selected to join the 2020 class of the James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program. Ezell was chosen from 120 applicants to be one of 25 chefs, owners, experts and funders focused on increasing the number of women-owned businesses. She will participate in a yearlong program of training and an educational program developed in partnership with Babson College.
Locally crafted beer at Walmart
Walmart recently expanded its craft beer assortment, supporting local breweries across the country, including Parish Brewing Co. in Broussard.
Shoppers in Baton Rouge can now find the brewery's Canebrake Wheat Ale, Strawberry Canebrake, Envie Pale Ale, Ghost in the Machine, Parish Pilsner, Pure Tropics IPA, South Coast Amber Ale and Reve Coffee Stout on shelves in Walmart stores. For more information, visit parishbeer.com.
Halloween wine dinner
Register now for The Trademark on Third's (326 Third St.) Halloween Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, featuring a dinner by Blend Wine Bar and wines by Prisoner Wine Co. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Tickets are $95 at pwcwinedinner.eventbrite.com.
Helping out LASM
Mention the Louisiana Art & Science Museum while dining at one of the Group Hospitality Restaurants between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 25, and they will donate 10% of the sales to the museum. The restaurants are City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway; Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.; and City Slice Pints & Pizza, 124 W. Chimes St.
Sept. 25 is the date of the museum's 35th annual gala, H20, which will be celebrated online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10% donation will be made on both dine-in and take-out orders.
For more information, visit lasm.org.
Wine dinner at Alexander's Market
Registration is open for a Prisoner Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive.
The dinner will consist of a six-course meal featuring Snitch chardonnay, Eternally Silenced pinot noir, Prisoner Red, Cuttings cabernet sauvignon, Thorn merlot and Saldo zinfandel.
Tickets are $75 at alexandersmkt.com/shop/special_events/wine_dinner/p/1564405684702629721.