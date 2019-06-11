Magpie Cafe's downtown location will close on Friday, the business said on social media.
The cafe at the corner of Third and Laurel streets was announced in 2015 and opened in 2016, serving breakfast and lunch options, espresso and coffee. The business also originally offered a dinner menu and bar service, but those options were cut back over time.
"We feel that a business and brand is a living breathing entity," Magpie said in its post to both Facebook and Instagram. "As such, there is expansion and contraction. In 2015, expansion to a second cafe location seemed to be the right path for Magpie. We loved the experience and have no regrets. We are proud of the restaurant space we built, teams we assembled and friends we made. Now in 2019, consolidation is the best way to provide the best experience to our team and our customers."
Magpie Cafe's original location has operated in the Perkins Road overpass area since 2012, and the business opened a third location in 2017 at the Pointe-Marie development on River Road. Both the overpass and Pointe-Marie locations will continue as normal, Magpie said on social media.
For now, Magpie downtown will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. More information can be found at facebook.com/magpiecafe.brla.
