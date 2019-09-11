TESTED RECIPE
Orange, Almond and Date Bites
Makes 3 dozen. Recipe is reprinted from “Milk & Cardamom: Spectacular Cakes, Custards and More, Inspired by the Flavors of India” by Hetal Vasavanda. “If you’re looking for healthy dessert recipes, I am giving you one right here. This bite is a cross between a nut and a praline. The maple syrup and honey mixture caramelizes and hardens slightly, giving you a crunchy, nutty bite with just a hint of sweetness. Perfect for your next hiking trip!” — Hetal Vasavanda
1½ cups raw almonds
¼ cup raw cashews
4 Medjool dates, chopped small
¼ cup raisins
½ tablespoon orange zest
¼ cup honey
¼ cup maple syrup
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
2. In a large mixing bowl, add the almonds, cashews, chopped dates, raisins, orange zest, honey, maple syrup and salt. Mix well and spoon onto the parchment-lined baking pan.
3. Use a spatula to tightly pack and press the mixture into an even layer. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes and cool completely. Cut into 1½-inch square bars. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 weeks.