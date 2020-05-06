I have kept busy throughout this moratorium on nonessential activity. And yet, my mind wanders.
On a recent foraging trip, a pretty pound of beef stew meat called my name from behind the glass at my local butcher shop. As I waited my turn, I imagined how the impeccably seasoned beef would fill the house with a spicy aroma while it simmered in my slow cooker.
Even though I was buying beef stew meat, I knew I didn’t have the ingredients at home for vegetable beef stew. Why on earth was I buying stew meat?
Then I imagined curling up on the sofa with a big warm bowl of chili and a wedge of cornbread, settling in to watch the latest streaming show that has everyone talking. I guess my mind was telling me to be less busy and just go with the flow.
I often make chili with ground beef, along with cornbread. It’s one of our family’s favorites. This beef stew version is a heartier version, with chunks of tender beef giving it more texture. It takes more time to cook, but it is well worth the wait.
A fluffy hunk of homemade cornbread is the perfect complement to chili.
Cornbread can be crumbly. My secret to make it less so is to fold sour cream into the batter. Whisk your batter well, then let it sit while your skillet heats in the oven. Giving your batter those few minutes to rest will result in a lofty cornbread.
I’ve heard not all who wander are lost. I’m positive my mind is lost sometimes. Then sometimes it leads me right where I need to be.