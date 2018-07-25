The Odd Couple
Serves 6. Recipe from “Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist” by Beth Ritter Nydick and Tara Roscioli.
“Like Felix and Oscar, watermelon and bourbon may appear mismatched, but they make for a pretty great team and ensure an evening of nonstop laughter. Think of this as a healthier version of a Manhattan.”
4 cups frozen diced watermelon
2 cups coconut water
3 cups diced fresh pineapple
1 to 1¼ cups organic bourbon
1 cup fresh mint leaves
½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon cherry juice
4 cups ice
Garnish: Lemon wedges and small watermelon wedges
1. Combine all of the ingredients except the lemon and watermelon wedges in a powerful blender and puree until smooth.
2. Pour the contents of the blender into 6 margarita glasses. Garnish each with lemon and watermelon wedges and serve.