Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, also know as BREADA, will launch Farm Fête, a new signature fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at White Oak Estate and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road.
Guests can take in live music, farm-fresh food pairings from local chefs, an open bar and a tour of the grounds, including chef John Folse’s new distillery. The evening will also include silent and live auctions featuring unique farm-themed items and experiences.
Proceeds from the event benefit outreach programs, including support for the Red Stick Farmers Market. Tickets are $100 and available at breada.org or at Red Stick Farmers Market (8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Fifth and Main streets).
“Farm Fête allows us to showcase the bounty of fresh, locally grown food that family farmers bring to the Red Stick Farmers Market each week. Guests can learn more about BREADA’s many outreach programs beyond the Farmers Market that connect our community with fresh, local food and provide opportunities for small family farmers,” said Copper Alvarez, BREADA executive director.
Participating restaurants and chefs include Folse, White Oak Estate and Gardens; Don Bergeron, Bergeron's City Market; Celeste Gill, Chef Celeste Bistro; Saskia Spanhoff, Cocha; Russell Davis, Eliza Restaurant; Jeremy Langlois, Latil's Landing Restaurant at Houmas House and Gardens; Peter Sclafani, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant; and desserts by Chris Lockard, LSU Dining.
For more information about BREADA and its outreach programs, visit breada.org or follow them on Facebook for updates.