Christian's Creamery, a locally owned ice cream and shake shop, will open its doors at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at 14350 Wax Road, Suite 107.
The shop is locally owned and operated by Christian Guyban. The shop's website says its "ice cream and shakes are handmade from fresh products" each day from "100% fresh product." Toppings are included in the price.
The shop also will offer dairy free, sugar free and keto friendly options, along with color-changing spoons and straws.
For more information, call (225) 726-6009 or visit christianscreamery.com.