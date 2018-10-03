“Rose’s Baking Basics: 100 Essential Recipes, with More Than 600 Step-by-Step Photos” by Rose Levy Beranbaum, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $35, 372 pages, hardcover
Forget the calendar or cooler (don’t we wish) temperatures. I know fall has officially arrived when cookbooks about baking start to fill my mailbox.
Some of the cookbooks focus on one subject — cookies, pies, cakes, or breads — while others provide instructions and recipes for making all types of baked goodies. Falling into the latter category is the latest cookbook by award-winning author and blogger Rose Levy Beranbaum.
In “Rose’s Baking Basics: 100 Essential Recipes, with More Than 600 Step-by-Step Photos,” the master baker offers detailed instructions and techniques for creating perfect desserts for every occasion. Among her recipes are those for holiday classics like spritz cookies, gingerbread folks and pumpkin pie and for family favorites like oatmeal cookies, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, Bundt cakes, peach cobbler and biscuits.
Beranbaum is known for books with concise, detailed information and “Rose’s Baking Basics” is the same, except this time her cookbook includes step-by-step photos by Matthew Septimus that are sure to help both beginners and experienced bakers. She writes the recipes the way she actually makes them, putting preparations, called mise en place, at the top and adding “baking pearls,” or special tips, at the end of most recipes. She also includes solutions for possible problems and ideas for variations.
Another change involves mostly eliminating the use of ounces in the recipes and putting grams before volume. She says this is because “weighing is easier and more reliable than measuring by volume. … This is an important step to near guarantee a successful outcome.”
“Rose’s Baking Basics” begins with the author’s Top 10 Golden Rules for Baking and lists of essential equipment and ingredients for baking before moving into the five recipe chapters: Cookies; Cakes; Pies and Tarts; Bread; and Toppings and Fillings.
Anyone interested in learning more about baking will want to take a look at this book.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.