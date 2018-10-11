Before trying a restaurant for the first time, I always like to do a little scouting. (Apparently, you do, too, since you're reading this.) Online reviews aren't foolproof, but you can usually find a consensus of where an eatery is strong and where it's not.
As for Francois Cafe, I essentially went in blind. A visit to Yelp was filled with people declaring this their new favorite place or those who decided it was hot garbage.
What can you expect from a place that people either totally love or absolutely hate? From our experience, something in between, and closer to the raves than the pans.
Francois Cafe advertises itself as having a Bourbon Street style, and the décor — brick walls, tile floors, black chairs, dark brown wooden tables and chalkboard that post the entrees and desserts — carries the theme visually. With the menu offering items with "Bourbon Street" in their titles, we found them impossible not to try.
The Bourbon Street omelet ($11.95) was delightfully fluffy, with slices of ham and slightly melted provolone on top and accented with mushrooms, green onions and a pleasing amount of Cajun spices. It's not the best visual presentation, but every bite was tasty, as were the cubed potatoes that came with it. The potatoes are served with a lot of the menu items that don't feature pasta.
The gulf shrimp salad ($11.95) featured a half-dozen plump grilled shrimp served over a mixture of lightly grilled vegetables and lettuce. The shrimp were moist and firm, and the entire dish was accented with butter and Parmesan cheese, a flavoring pleasant enough that there almost was no need for the Caesar dressing we ordered on the side. While the broccoli was cooked to an enjoyable consistency — slightly firm, but not raw — the carrots were difficult to cut, much less chew. The kitchen should have sliced them smaller so they could achieve a consistency more in keeping with the rest of the vegetables.
The Bourbon Street shrimp ($16.96) were not exactly what we expected. They come grilled or fried, and we ordered the former, and based on the online Waitr menu description expected the shrimp to be topped with a crawfish sauce. Instead, the six shrimp came in what was essentially a stew with crawfish and a creamy, lightly seasoned sauce. The flavor was good, and the sauce was nice for dipping the Parmesan toast. For some reason, though, the tails were left on the shrimp. That made no sense to us as diners: The dish is too moist to handle with one's fingers, and they were a task to remove with utensils.
I operate under a few simple rules, one of which is that if the restaurant feels confident enough in a dish that it puts its name on it, give it a try. The Francois lasagna validated that philosophy. A large dense slab of meaty lasagna is served in a bowl with lots and lots of Parmesan and enough tomato sauce to make its presence known. Again, the toast got a workout gathering up the flavor our forks left behind.
The service on our two visits was uneven. No problem at lunch, but our dinner server forgot to bring us the crabcakes we ordered as an appetizer. He offered to bring it after the entrees arrived, but what's the point in that? And, when it came time for dessert, he suggested that the bananas Foster cheesecake ($6.99) was his favorite. What arrived at our table lacked bananas and Foster. Instead, it was a regular cheesecake topped with caramel. It was nice, but not what we ordered, and when we mentioned it, our waiter indicated he's not tried it before. That kind of makes recommendations irrelevant, doesn't it?
Francois Cafe
5454 Bluebonnet Blvd.
10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
(225) 412-1499
Pros: Plenty of flavor and food for a moderate price.
Cons: A sometimes disappointing wait staff.