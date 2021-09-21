Juicy Seafood, 3132 College Drive, is opening this week.
A soft opening is on tap from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours starting Saturday. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The first 100 customers will get 15% off their food tab.
The restaurant will serve boiled and fried seafood, appetizers and has daily specials.
For more information, visit juicyseafoodbatonrouge.com.
Vodka pairing
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is accepting reservations for its "Vodka From Around the World" pairing dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 23.
The cost is $80 for a four-course menu expertly paired with four premium vodka cocktails. The dinner features vodkas from different parts of the world and from different grains to compare and contrast the flavor profiles of each.
Visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/vodka-dinner_thursday.
Cook the book series
Tickets are on sale for the Cook the Book series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
This session focuses on chef Alon Shaya's cookbook, "Shaya," which focuses on the "transformative power and magic of food and cooking." David Kelly will be the instructor.
Tickets are $90. Visit redstickspice.com/products/cook-the-book-shaya.
Customer appreciation
Tiger Sports Bar, 826 O'Neal Lane, will host a customer appreciation night on Sept. 25. Events include a cornhole tournament, free Jell-O shots each time LSU scores a touchdown against Mississippi State and free food.
Call (225) 272-7595 for more information.
Burgers 4 Badges
The Cottonport Bank will host its annual Burgers 4 Badges honoring first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at its Brusly location, 110 W. St. Francis St., and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 at its locations in Baton Rouge, 6500 Corporate Blvd., and New Roads, 208 E. Main St., and 420 Hospital Road.
First responders will receive a free burger, a gift, a chance to win $500 for their departments and prizes for themselves.
For more information, visit cottonportbank.com.
SugarFest sweets
Here’s a sweet proposal: Help the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, celebrate 26 Sweet Years of SugarFest by donating homemade sugary treats to the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s Sweets Booth in return for a chance to win a special prize.
This sweet celebration of the sugar cane harvest is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. For more information and to fill out an entry form, visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Jazz on the Patio
Superior Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., will host Jazz Brunch on the Patio featuring the Justin Burdette Trio from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com for details.
Chef, company team up to help
Darrell Johnson, winner of Food Network’s Season 10 “Great Food Truck Race,” has partnered with Louisiana Fish Fry to serve 3,000 meals to people in southeast Louisiana and to show their support to the local fishing community suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Johnson will be serving meals in Houma from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in Dulac from 4 p.m. until the food runs out on Sept. 25, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in LaPlace on Sept. 26.
The menu will include fried fish, hush puppies, peach cobbler, red beans and rice, fried chicken and shrimp étouffée.
For more information, visit louisianafishfry.com.