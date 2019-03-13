“2-Ingredient Miracle Dough Cookbook” by Erin Renouf Mylroie, Page Street Publishing Co., 175 pages, paperback, $21.99

Looking for a traditional Irish treat to serve for St. Patrick’s Day, I came across two easy-to-make options — a sweet soda bread and a dill-rye bread — in a cookbook by Erin Renouf Mylroie.

Her book, “2-Ingredient Miracle Dough Cookbook,” features some 70 recipes for flatbreads, bagels, rolls, main dish breads, and desserts made with the “miracle dough” using equal parts Greek yogurt and self-rising flour. While she doesn’t provide nutritional analysis for any of the recipes, Mylroie says they are lower in calories and carbohydrates than recipes made with traditional dough.

Mylroie writes she was skeptical of “Two-Ingredient Dough” popularized on the internet until she tried it herself and saw the benefits of the fast and easy formula for making baked goods — no waiting, no rising, no complicated techniques.

She offers readers master recipes with vegan and gluten-free options for making bagels and self-rising flour, then moves on to other recipes, such as Pesto-Parmesan Twists, Pretzel Bites with Sweet and Tangy Cheese Sauce, Deep-Dish Chicago-Style Pizza, Classic Sausage and Pepperoni Stromboli, quiche, churros, coffee cake, and Fudgy Double Chocolate Snack Cake.

The recipes are illustrated with full-color photographs of the completed dish.

