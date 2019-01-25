You know the drill — Friday night at 8 on FOX, "Hell's Kitchen," and yes, Louisiana's Chris Motto is still in it to win it.

Motto was one of the five remaining chefs to receive a coveted black jacket at the end of last week's episode of the reality competition series hosted by Gordon Ramsay. But only one chef — the eventual winner — will get to keep the garment, $250,000 and get a head chef position at the first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Last week's show marked the departure of contestant and Los Angeles sous chef Kanae Houston. That leaves Mansurs on the Boulevard chef Motto, of Denham Springs, along with Mia Castro, a private chef from Miami Beach, Florida; Bret Hauser, also a private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; executive chef Ariel Contreras-Fox, of Santa Cruz, California; and Heather Williams, also an executive chef, from Easton, Pennsylvania. Williams is one of three veteran chefs — Hauser and Contreras-Fox are also vets — still in the running; she was the runner-up on Season 16 of "Hell's Kitchen."

Meanwhile, tonight's episode is titled "An Episode of Firsts."

"The five remaining chefs face a new challenge that results in an unpleasant elimination and considerably shakes the group's dynamic to its core, but they have precious little time to get reorganized as they face mounting pressure," a show synopsis says.

Mansurs, 5720 Corporate Blvd., will again be showing "Hell's Kitchen" live in the bar tonight.