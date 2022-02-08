Scott Dardenne often compares his job as City Pork Brasserie & Bar's executive chef to that of a coach.
Just as a coach keeps a team on track, Dardenne guides members of his kitchen staff to keep their focus, helps them through difficult times and celebrates their accomplishments at the end of every evening.
Dardenne maintains a steady kitchen routine at the restaurant, 7327 Jefferson Highway, but his best moments are when customers call him into the dining room to personally tell him how much they enjoyed their meals.
That's when he knows he knows the day truly has been a success.
Dardenne took time away from the kitchen to talk about his job and his idea of the perfect meal. He also offers some practical advice about life and happiness.
Tell us a little bit about your background. What made you aspire to become a chef?
Cooking simply turned out to be something that I was very good at from the start, and the action of the kitchen always spoke to me.
I grew up in Baton Rouge and worked in fast food as a teenager. After being exposed to truly inspired fine cuisine, culinary school seemed much more appealing to me than a traditional education, and I hated the idea of sitting at a desk.
What are your duties as the executive chef for City Pork Brasserie & Bar?
Like any kitchen, my duties as chef range from the obvious, such as menu development, ordering food and coordinating with upper management and front of house to maintain customer satisfaction and costs.
The less obvious is more relative to being a coach. Every service can feel like the “big game,” and as a “coach,” it is my duty to keep staff on track, help them through the hard days, and help them celebrate the accomplishments of our team.
What is your morning routine before going to work?
That all depends on the day. I work a rather varied schedule. I tend to be a night owl, so the aim is saved for sleeping in or tending to personal errands.
I’m usually pretty wound up in the evenings and have been trying to set a routine of yoga/walking later in the evenings. Otherwise, you will catch me watching a movie, or occasionally meeting industry friends out for drinks or a late dinner.
Give me a couple of days off when the weather is nice, and you will likely find me fishing.
What's your description of the perfect meal?
We all need food, and lord knows I have had my share of it, but the “perfect meal” has more to do with the setting and the company you are enjoying it with.
One day, it could be eight courses of food in a beautiful restaurant you have been anxiously waiting to try, the next it could be a bowl of gumbo and some saltines on a cold night by a fire with friends. It’s all perspective.
What's your most relied upon kitchen tool? What kitchen tool still needs to be invented (if any)?
I can get most things done with a stack of clean dry towels, a pair of tongs and a sharp knife. As far as a kitchen tool yet to be invented, I may keep that close to the chest — never know when I may want to become an inventor.
What do you splurge on?
I am a simple guy, and I try not to collect too much clutter. Lately, I have been gathering art from friends, some local and some who I have met over the years. Paintings take up little space, and I love the connections I have to each one based on my relationship to the artist.
My father also passed on to me a love of knives. I have a hard time passing up a unique pocket knife or hand-crafted blade.
Are you a movie fan? What is your opinion of Hollywood's portrayal of chefs?
I am a huge movie buff, from mindless comedy and action to classic cinema.
Hollywood has gotten a few food industry-based movies right, but often portrays chefs in a light that is either too glamorous and dramatic or emotionally dark compared to the day-to-day work we do.
What is your classic chef uniform?
Black on black. I hate white clothing in the kitchen, including chef coats. They are restrictive and should be kept on a hanger for when you visit the dining room. I prefer a simple black cook's shirt, black pants and some good nonslip shoes. In a perfect world, I would have shorts on every day as well, but they aren’t exactly safe.
Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what's your favorite kind of music?
I am an audiophile to the max and most always have music playing.
To describe my “favorite music” would be like describing a perfect meal, it just depends on the day. I keep it rather democratic in my kitchen and let the staff take turns with what they want to listen to. But as I tell my cooks when I have on my music, it’s like a road trip, don’t touch the dial if you aren’t driving.
What dish creation are you most proud of? Why?
I am proud of every dish that makes my customers feel something. When someone calls me out to the dining room to gush over a plate of food, that is my proudest dish at that moment. To explain further would discredit so many dishes before it that elicited the same type of happy reaction.
Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.
Many many years ago, I was rolling a rack of 800 freshly cooked steaks across a huge banquet kitchen when the wheel caught a drain and I watched in slow motion as they all went flying. That was a day I could never forget.
And finally, we know that you love being a chef. But if you weren't a chef, would your second choice of "dream job" be?
I am a chef, and I take pride in my work like any craftsman, but it doesn’t define me. If I had a dream job that could support me as well or better than my current situation, I would turn that dream into a reality. One's job is rarely your dream, but your dreams can become a reality if you work toward that goal.
I work, I enjoy my leisure and I strive to be a better boss, employee, man and father every day. The dream is to fulfill those goals. That may one day turn itself into the “dream job” but I won’t know what that is until I have it.