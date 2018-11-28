‘Happy Clown’ Fish
Makes 4 servings. Recipe provided by Lee Caplan.
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
Salt & pepper to taste
2 pound fish fillets (tilapia, red snapper, grouper or catfish)
2 tablespoons light margarine
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ cup white wine
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tomato, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped jalapeño peppers
1 teaspoon dried dill
1. Preheat over to 350 F. Combine flour, salt and pepper in shallow bowl. Coat fish with flour mixture.
2. In a 3-quart oblong baking dish coated with nonstick cooking spray, heat the margarine in the oven until melted. Stir in garlic. Place fish in dish and sprinkle with wine, lemon juice, tomato, jalapeños and dill. Bake for 20 minutes or until the fish is done.
Parmesan Potato Sticks
Makes 4-6 servings.
½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Salt & pepper to taste
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
3 medium baking potatoes, peeled and cut into large sticks
¼ cup skim milk
1 tablespoon liquid margarine
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. In a shallow baking dish, combine breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
2. Dip potatoes in milk and then in crumb mixture. Lay potato sticks on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with margarine. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hours, until crispy.
Graham Cracker Brownies
Makes one 9-by-9-inch pan.
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 6-ounce package semisweet chocolate morsels
½ cup chopped pecans
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Mix dry ingredients together then add condensed milk. Mix until all crumbs are moist.
2. Spread in a greased 9-by-9-inch pan. Bake 15 minutes. Cut into squares when cooled. Note: Double recipe if using a 9-by-13-inch pan.