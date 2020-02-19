TESTED RECIPE
Boudin King Cake
Serves 10-12. Recipe is by George Graham, AcadianaTable.com, and adapted by Lilly Bridwell-Bowles.
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent Rolls (original recipe, not butter flake)
1 pound boudin links (Benoit’s or better)
1 (8-ounce) package pepper jack cheese
Benoit’s Cajun Seasoning, to taste
1 large egg, beaten
Kosher salt
½ cup cooked, crumbled bacon
½ cup finely diced green onion tops
½ cup hot pepper jelly
1 tablespoon water
Mike’s Hot Honey (found at Fresh Market)
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Open dough packages and unroll both into two rectangular sheets.
3. Cut off tips of boudin links and remove casings. Split the links lengthwise and place on the two dough rectangles.
4. Fill each length of boudin with chunks of pepper jack cheese. Add Benoit’s Cajun Seasoning (to taste) to the boudin and cheese on the pastry rectangles.
5. Roll up the pastry around the cheese-stuffed boudin links. Don’t worry if the links come apart without the casings. Just make two rolled pastry logs as best as you can.
6. Transfer pastry logs to a cookie sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and join them to make an oval cake shape. The dough is very forgiving, but try to smooth any gaps or holes so that the cheese doesn’t leak out. Even if it does, no worries.
7. Whisk the egg and brush it on the king cake. Top lightly with kosher salt and Benoit’s Cajun Seasoning.
8. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
9. While the cake is baking, fry and crumble the bacon and finely dice the green onion tops. Make the glaze by melting the hot pepper jelly in a saucepan. Stir in water and let the mixture cool.
10. With a pastry brush, coat the baked cake with the glaze and top with crumbled bacon and green onions. Add Mike’s Hot Honey to the top. Any extra glaze or hot pepper honey can be served alongside the cake for dipping.