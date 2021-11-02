The sixth annual Cap City Beer Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, and runs until 5 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.
Proceeds from the dog-friendly festival benefit Companion Animal Alliance.
The festival is free to attend, but you must have a ticket or wristband to participate in the beer tasting. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Several local breweries will be on hand along with craft beers, a homebrew competition, live music and food.
Find out more at capcitybeerfest.org.
Gov't Taco anniversary
Gov't Taco is celebrating its anniversary at its 5621 Government St. location with a "Tacocoming" party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 3.
The all-day party will include the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile, which will be playing tunes in the parking lot; Sugarfield Spirits drink specials all day; and the Companion Animal Alliance on site with adoptable dogs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with 10% of all restaurant sales during that time going to the organization.
To get all the details, visit govttaco.com.
Food and wine fest
The St. Francsiville Food & Wine Festival begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 U.S. 61, in St. Francisville.
The event will include more than 15 chefs and restaurants, 40 notable fine wines, 11 craft beers from Louisiana and Mississippi brewers, cocktails, live music, whiskey tastings, lawn games and cooking demonstrations.
Tickets are $95-$275 at bontempstix.com/events/st-francisville-food-wine-festival-2021-11-14-2021.
Bayou Aloha at Rally Cap
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., will host Bayou Aloha, which will be serving up items from its Hawaiian menu from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Visit rallycapbrewing.com to find out more.
Cooking therapy
Tickets are on sale for Empowered Woman Cooking Therapy at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at The Kitchen Table, 23400 Railroad Ave., in Plaquemine.
Tickets are $40-$350. Visit checkout.square.site/buy/W4WNYO4ZIKKDSLRU75T56WS2 for information.
Wingsgiving
The fourth annual EATtheBoot Wingsgiving will be from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Nooley's, 17134 La.44, in Prairieville.
Get information at nooleys.com.
Thanksgiving sides
Tickets are on sale for a Thanksgiving Sides class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney for this hands-on class that ends in a full meal.
Tickets are $90 at redstickspice.com/products/thanksgiving-sides.
Wings and comedy
Tickets are on sale for Wings & Comedy on Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 at Culture Sports Bar and Live Entertainment, 4612 Bennington Ave.
Tickets are $10. For information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/wings-comedy-wednesday-tickets-166432936393?.