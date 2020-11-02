Gov't Taco will opened its new location at 5621 Government St. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The restaurant first opened in March 2018 in White Star Market, which permanently closed its doors at the beginning of the state's coronavirus lockdown in March.
Owner Jay Ducote has said plans were already being made to move Gov't Taco into its own location before the pandemic struck.
Along with its varied menu of modern American tacos, the restaurant also will be offering alcoholic beverages.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (225) 256-7651 or visit govttaco.com.