Give us a spoon and a big ole' jar of Jif, and we'd be content.
Peanut butter is one of the great loves of our lives.
So mix a full cup into this cookie batter (it does make 6 dozen), and we are definitely happy campers.
We like it with chunky PB, but smooth works too.
Peanut Butter Cookies
Makes about 6 dozen.
1 cup smooth or chunky peanut butter
1 cup butter
1 cup white sugar
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 eggs beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. With a mixer, beat peanut butter and butter together until smooth. Beat in sugars until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla.
3. Sift together remaining ingredients and, about a half-cup at a time, beat into the peanut butter mixture.
4. Scoop out a rounded teaspoon full of dough and roll it into a ball. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Press a fork into each cookie to create a crisscross pattern.
5. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on rack.