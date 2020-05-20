Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies

Give us a spoon and a big ole' jar of Jif, and we'd be content.

Peanut butter is one of the great loves of our lives. 

So mix a full cup into this cookie batter (it does make 6 dozen), and we are definitely happy campers.

We like it with chunky PB, but smooth works too. 

Makes about 6 dozen.

1 cup smooth or chunky peanut butter

1 cup butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 eggs beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. With a mixer, beat peanut butter and butter together until smooth. Beat in sugars until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla.

3. Sift together remaining ingredients and, about a half-cup at a time, beat into the peanut butter mixture.

4. Scoop out a rounded teaspoon full of dough and roll it into a ball. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Press a fork into each cookie to create a crisscross pattern.

5. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on rack.

