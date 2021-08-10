La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is hosting a back-to-school donation drive through Saturday, Aug. 14, at its Baton Rouge locations, 7615 Jefferson Highway and 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.
During the event, you can add a donation of $1, $3 or $5 to any purchase made in the store or online, which will benefit organizations committed to helping youth and supporting school-aged youngsters. Donate during an in-person visit and get a coupon, while supplies last, for a free baked treat.
For information, visit lamadeleine.com.
Whataburger
In honor of its 71st anniversary this month, Whataburger is partnering with Feeding America to host its first systemwide fundraiser through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The campaign will help provide at least 2.5 million meals through food banks across Whataburger’s 10-state footprint.
Donate a minimum of $1 at any of the more than 850 Whataburger restaurants, including Baton Rouge's 6745 Siegen Lane location, to receive a thank-you coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.
For information, visit locations.whataburger.com.
Food truck festival
The Livingston Food Truck and Music Festival & Car Show will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at PARDS North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, in Denham Springs.
The event will feature live music by the Chase Tyler Band, The Chee-Weez, Konner James Music and Ashton Brooke Gill Music. From Aug. 19-22, a fair will be set up at the park.
Gala at Audubon
Tickets are on sale for the Friends of Oakley’s Audubon Under the Oaks event set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, in St. Francisville. The event is in celebration of the bicentennial of John James Audubon's visit to the Felicianas.
The evening will include fine Louisiana cuisine and other refreshments, along with live music. You will also be able to tour Oakley House, where actors will portray Audubon and others related to his life there.
Tickets are $75 and limited to 200. Visit bontempstix.com.
Cake-making class
Registration is open for a "Tall/Tiered Cake Class" at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Learn to create a multilayered cake, with instructions on how to support and assemble it both with and without columns.
Tickets are $30, and materials will be provided. Visit partytimebr.com/more/classes/cake-classes/tall-tiered-cakes.
Education benefits at Cane's
Raising Cane’s is offering educational benefits for hourly and managerial employees, including college tuition discounts, reimbursements for classes to complete a high school degree and free tuition at some private online colleges.
The Baton Rouge-based chicken tender chain announced the benefits on Aug. 3, making them effective immediately. They include access to tuition discounts at a network of accredited schools, including Tulane University, Howard University and Southern Methodist University; an opportunity to earn an online degree or certificate with LSU Online; reimbursed costs to earn a high school diploma; no out-of-pocket tuition costs at Capella University or Strayer University; and up to $5,250 annually in tuition reimbursements for full-time restaurant managers, support office crewmembers and business office crewmembers.
AJ Kumaran, the company's co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer, said the benefits offers is a way to reward and retain employees and help with recruitment of new workers. Cane’s plans to hire more than 10,000 employees, including more than 1,000 managers, during 2021.
For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.