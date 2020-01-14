Simple Joe Cafe and Confectionery, 3057 Government St., is celebrating LSU's national championship with the creation of the Big Joe Burreauxito.
Owner Sean Braswell created the breakfast burrito Monday night after LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff Championship game in New Orleans.
"My wife and I started talking about it, and she said, 'Let's honor Joe Burrow,'" Braswell said. "We posted it on our Instagram and Facebook pages that we would have the Big Joe Burreauxito on our menu the next day, and we had about 25 orders for it Tuesday morning."
Customers can request smoked sausage and breakfast ham, among other meats, for their breakfast burrito, which also includes eggs, a choice of cheeses and salsa.
"We'll offer it as long as customers want it," Braswell said. "Who knows? We might make it a permanent item on the menu."
The restaurant has been in operation for five years and is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch. Hours are 6:30-11 a.m. Monday, 6:30- a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 478-2999 or visit simplejoecafe.us.