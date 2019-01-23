At its first location on Jefferson Highway, MJ’s Café built a loyal following of diners seeking hearty vegetarian lunches along with those sticking to vegan lifestyles.
Fans would tell you that MJ’s wasn’t merely good for vegan and vegetarian food. It was just good.
MJ’s soups, salads, sandwiches and other plant-based meals have found a new home at the White Star Market food hall on Government Street, a few blocks from its original spot.
MJ’s excels when the food is unabashedly meat-free. Vegan bacon and other plant-based approximations of traditionally meat items just don’t compare with plates based completely on the authentic flavors of roasted peppers, grilled onions and sweet corn.
One ingeniously crafted dish, the falafel waffle salad ($10.95), doesn’t attempt to pass as a meat substitute. Upon arrival at the table, the meal was incredibly pleasing to the eye, with pops of primary colors neatly arranged in a stark white bowl. Pickled red onions, light yellow pearls of quinoa tabouli, thick white tzatziki sauce and tiny waffles made of falafel lay in neat clumps upon a bed of crisp greens.
And the salad was as good as it looked, with a delightful mixture of tastes and textures. The falafel was moist and appropriately seasoned, with the flavor of the chickpeas predominating, and the housemade cucumber tzatziki sauce was tangy and creamy.
The salad is among those dishes carrying a lowercase "v" on the menu, which denotes that the dish is fully vegan. Nearly every mainstay at MJ’s is free of animal products except for a couple that contain cheese.
Because it was during Sunday brunch hours, MJ’s was still serving breakfast items. I added the basic avocado toast ($7), four triangles of toast topped with avocado, olive oil, vegan Parmesan and red pepper flakes. The red pepper added a lively shock of spice to the nutty avocado spread, but the flavor of the vegan Parmesan was absent. There was no hint of the fruity, pungent Parmesan flavor.
For lunch earlier this month, I tried the BLT ($12.95), a sandwich of vegan aioli, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts and coconut bacon. At first, the toasted coconut bacon tasted like a worthy stand-in for salt-cured pork, but a few bites in it became tiresome, with a flavor resembling burned coconut. Dropping the fake bacon and leaving the garlic-and-oil aioli, avocado and tomatoes would improve the sandwich overall.
I paired the sandwich with a side of roasted corn soup, a bowl of deep yellow with specks of red peppers — another beautifully served dish. The roasted corn flavor accented by spicy pepper was perfect for a cold afternoon.
During another lunch, I tried the black bean torta ($12.95), a pita filled with black bean hummus, avocado, grilled peppers and onions, roasted corn and sprouts. Like a burrito commingling various ingredients, the torta was a sum of its parts. No flavor rose to the forefront, but none receded, either.
MJ’s serves deeply flavorful food that is at its best when the dishes flaunt the depth of authentic plant-based flavors, not artificial bacon and nondairy cheese.
This article is port of a series of reviews of White Star Market vendors. Look for more in future issues of Red.
Restaurant review: Across White Star Market, CounterSpace's pastries and Rêve's coffee play well together
MJ’s Café
Inside White Star Market, 4624 Government St.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
PROS: Beautifully served salads, perfect falafel and avocado toast
CONS: Coconut bacon and tasteless nondairy Parmesan cheese