When The Advocate sent a shout-out for jambalaya recipes for a 2018 contest, we received versions from all over south Louisiana.
For many who sent in recipes, it was all about the meat — just the right sausage, the right pork, maybe some chicken. For others, it was the rice that makes all the difference. For many, it was about the pot — that seasoned-to-perfection black iron kettle.
The essential ingredient, however, was love. And you can taste it in this recipe from finalist Scott Morrow, of Amite.
Morrow’s Jambalaya
2 pounds boneless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning
2 pounds smoked sausage or andouille
½ pound ham (Boston butt, pork chops, etc.)
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 cups chopped yellow onions
1 large chopped green bell pepper
2 stalks chopped celery
1 bunch chopped green onions
1 (15-ounce) can mushrooms, pureed
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 quarts plus 3 cups chicken stock
¼ cup Kitchen Bouquet browning and seasoning sauce, if desired
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (more if you like it hot/none if you like it mild)
Pinch white pepper (careful, this adds some more heat)
5 teaspoons garlic powder
5 ½ cups Zatarain's long grain parboiled rice
1. Boil chicken thighs and Creole seasoning in a large pot of water until done. Strain off chicken stock, making sure to save all of it. Shred the chicken.
2. Slice sausage in ¼-inch pieces.
3. Cube the ham. Heat cooking oil in pot over high heat, adding the ham and cooking for 5 to 10 minutes until ham starts to brown. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and green onion, sautéing until yellow onions are translucent.
4. Add sausage and chicken, stirring until sausage is browned. Add mushrooms and parsley. Stir thoroughly.
5. Add 2 quarts plus 3 cups of chicken stock you saved. For a darker-looking jambalaya, add ¼ cup Kitchen Bouquet.
6. Add salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir thoroughly and let simmer for 15 minutes.
7. Add rice, stir thoroughly and bring pot to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to simmer and cover. After 15 minutes, remove lid and stir gently but completely. Cover again and simmer for 15 more minutes.
NOTE: Morrow prefers to use an 8-quart cast iron pot. He also suggests French bread and a green salad on the side.