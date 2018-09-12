ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Teresa’s Flan (Caramel Custard)
Serves 10 to 12. Recipe is by Teresa LaBranche, of Baton Rouge, who says the pan in which you make the caramel should be aluminum, stainless steel or ceramic, about 4 inches deep and 8 inches in diameter. Because it will later be placed in the oven, it should have either no handles or ovenproof handles that can withstand 350 F for 1 hour.
For Caramel:
¾ cup sugar
½ cup water
For Custard:
4 cups homogenized milk
8 eggs
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
1½ jiggers of cognac (optional)
1. To caramelize the pan, place sugar and water into the pan and bring to a boil on high heat. This will melt the sugar quickly and give you a clear syrup. Do not swirl at this stage because it will coat the sides of the pan with uncaramelized sugar. Continue to reduce, boiling off all water until it begins to turn a dark, rich brown. Using pot holders to protect your hands, remove the pan often from the heat and swirl it to prevent burning. Tip: The less water you use, the faster it caramelizes. The brown color you are looking for is the color of a roasted turkey or just two shades lighter than the dark brown color of a beer bottle. This color change in the caramel occurs rapidly, so be prepared to remove it from the heat and swirl it to prevent burning.
2. Once the right color is achieved, remove pan from heat and continue swirling, coating the sides of the pan with the caramel up to about ½-inch from the top. The caramel will stick to the sides and harden to the point that you cannot swirl it any more. Set the caramelized pan aside to cool. (Caution: If you burn the caramel, discard it outdoors so you don't smoke up the kitchen, and start over because burned caramel has a bitter taste.)
3. To prepare the custard, scald the milk in the microwave on high for 2½ minutes. Do not boil or it will affect the taste.
4. With a blender or mixer, combine the eggs, scalded milk, sugar and vanilla well. Pour the mixture through a strainer to remove the ropy residue (calyx) and any shell fragments. Once strained, pour the liquid into the caramelized pan.
5. Turn the oven to 350 F — it isn’t necessary to preheat — and place the filled pan in the oven in a water bath. (The water bath consists simply of a larger pan filled with enough water to cover the outside of the caramelized pan to a depth of 2 inches or more to control the cooking speed.) After 1 hour, check with toothpick. If toothpick has custard on it, cook another 15 minutes or until toothpick shows no custard stuck to it.
6. Once cooked, remove from oven and allow custard to cool before serving. Cooling overnight in the refrigerator is perfect.
7. To serve, use the back of a spoon to press along the top edge of the custard to free it from the pan. Place the serving dish upside down on top of the pan and turn over. Remove pan. Sprinkle the cognac, if using, inside the pan to mix with liquid caramel remaining in the bottom of the pan. Pour the cognac-caramel mixture on top of the custard before serving. The custard is cut and served in wedges with a little of the cognac-caramel mixture spooned over them.