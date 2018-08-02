Don't know which beer goes with your burger? No worries. Blackened Brew has pairing suggestions right on the menu.
It's one of the fun things about the newish gastropub in downtown Hammond. It's located next to one of the oldest drinking establishments in town, The Crescent, where many's the time I warmed a bar stool, but I digress. …
Blackened Brew's rustic decor features walls of gray and black and one with exposed brick, a tin ceiling, craft beer signs, cozy booths and table seating and a lengthy bar near the front door. Twenty-four craft beers are on tap and more than 90 varieties are available in bottles or cans. The menu is filled with appetizers, wings, burgers, salads, sandwiches and steaks. And, sometimes, one of the beers ends up as a burger ingredient. More fun.
We settled on the Thirsty Pretzel ($8) for our appetizer. The huge Bavarian pretzel was presented on a stand similar to the kind used to hang bananas. With it came four dipping sauces — stone ground mustard, deli mustard, jalapeno mustard and house made beer cheese. The pretzel was warm, crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Twist off a bite, dip and enjoy. We especially liked the deli mustard and beer cheese.
I couldn't pass up the burger of the month: the Elvis Banana Presley (with sweet potato fries, $16). In honor of the king of rock 'n' roll, Blackened Brew took its black Angus and ribeye patty and layered it with local Berrytown Produce's peanut butter, pecan smoked bacon and fried sweet bananas between two pieces of Texas toast. Rather than overpowering the beef, I tasted the peanut butter and bananas in little bursts, with the burger's chargrilled flavor still dominant.
A guest chose the Blackened Tuna Salad ($13). The 8-ounce tuna steak was halved and sat atop a bed of mixed greens, sliced grape tomatoes, diced red onion and avocado slices doused with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. The fish was cooked to medium as requested, tender and flaky, with a deliciously seasoned brown-black crust.
The 12-ounce black Angus ribeye steak ($23.99) also was a success. Slathered with a delicate truffle garlic butter, the meat was grilled to a juicy and tender medium and loaded with flavor. A generous house salad preceded the steak, which was accompanied by tasty roasted garlic potatoes.
On a Thursday night, the eatery was filled with a mix of college students, older patrons and families with kids. Add that to the music, and being heard across the table was sometimes a challenge. We've heard great things about the Sunday brunch. Maybe we'll check it out. Should be fun, and just maybe a little less noisy.
Blackened Brew
WHERE: 112 W. Thomas St., Hammond
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.), and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
PHONE: (985) 393-0169
INFO: facebook.com/Blackened-Brew
PROS: Extensive and fun menu, lots of beer choices
CONS: A bit noisy