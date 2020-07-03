Who doesn't love a whoopie pie?
If you raised your hand, stop reading now.
But it's beyond us how can you resist frothy vanilla buttercream frost sandwiched between two soft pillows of chocolate cake.
Theories of how the whoopie pie got its name vary. One story goes that it came from a production of the musical "Whoopee!" in Boston in the late 1920s. Chocolate pies were thrown out to the audience during the song "Makin' Whoopee." Another theory is that when Amish women in Pennsylvania Dutch Country made them for their families, they were so delighted that they shouted "Whoopie!"
Either way, we'll take one of these handheld snacks any day of the week.
Chocolate Whoopie Pies with Buttercream Filling
Makes 12 pies (24 halves).
1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
4 tablespoons vegetable shortening
1 cup (packed) dark brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup milk
Classic Buttercream Filling:
3 cups confectioners' sugar
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
3 to 4 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
1. For cakes: Preheat oven to 375 F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
2. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt onto a sheet of waxed paper. With a mixer, beat butter, shortening and brown sugar on low speed until just combined. Increase speed to medium; beat until fluffy and smooth, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla; beat 2 minutes.
3. Add half flour mixture and half milk to batter and beat on low until just incorporated. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add remaining flour mixture and ½ cup milk; beat until well combined.
4. With a spoon, drop about 1 tablespoon batter onto prepared baking sheet, spacing cakes at least 2 inches apart. Bake 1 sheet at a time about 10 minutes each, or until cakes spring back when pressed gently.
5. Remove from oven and let cool on sheet about 5 minutes before transferring cakes to a rack to cool completely.
6. For filling: Beat together confectioners' sugar with butter, starting on low and increasing with medium speed, until mixture is crumbly, about 1 minute. Add heavy cream, vanilla and salt and beat on high speed until smooth, about 3 minutes.
7. To assemble: Flip cake so flat edge is up. Spread filling with a knife and sandwich two cakes together.