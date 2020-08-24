We love the name of this recipe: Brown Butter Cinnamon Crinkle Cookies.
Doesn't that just sound delicious?
It comes from the cookbook "Quick-Shop-&-Prep 5 Ingredient Baking: Cookies, Cakes, Bars & More That Are Easier Than Ever to Make” by Jennifer McHenry.
With a lovely nutty, cinnamon flavor, this cookie is going to satisfy just about any sweet tooth.
Brown Butter Cinnamon Crinkle Cookies
Makes 36 cookies. Recipe by Jennifer McHenry.
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced
2½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup granulated sugar
¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup pecans, chopped
¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
1. Place the butter in a medium, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat until the butter melts and begins to foam, about 3 minutes. Continue to cook, whisking occasionally, just until brown specks begin to form at the bottom of the pan and the butter has a nutty aroma. This should take only 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk lightly for about 30 seconds. Transfer the butter to a large mixing bowl and allow it to cool slightly. If desired, strain the butter to remove some of the browned bits.
2. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
3. Add the granulated sugar and brown sugar to the cooled butter. Use an electric mixer on medium speed to mix thoroughly. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing just until combined. Mix in the vanilla.
4. Reduce the mixer speed to low. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Stir in the pecans. Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for 1 hour.
5. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
6. Place the confectioners’ sugar in a shallow bowl. Divide the dough into 1 tablespoon portions. Roll each portion in the confectioners’ sugar, coating thoroughly. Roll the dough into balls and place on the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies.
7. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly browned and set. Allow to cool on the pans for 10 minutes. Then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tip: Don’t be shy about coating these cookies in confectioners’ sugar. Some of the sugar will be absorbed into the cookies as they bake, so a thick coating is essential to get the classic look of crinkle cookies.