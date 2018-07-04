For my grandmother, it was an all-out war.
Come late spring, she would amass her weapons that would drive the birds away from her massive fig trees. She released the hound (a Labrador named Goldie), clanged pots, hung old foil pie plates from the trees and deployed other tactics. You might have thought she was crazy, until you saw what she was protecting — a fig tree laden with ripening fruit.
My mother has a terrific green thumb, and her own fig tree has grown to near epic proportions. When the fruit started to ripen, she called me and my girls over to pick figs. My younger daughter didn't last long before disappearing into the air conditioning. My teen was doing OK until a bug appeared on the scene.
Soon, I was climbing into the tree, getting hit in the face with branches and scratchy leaves when she asked, “What’s the big deal about figs anyway?”
“They’re delicious,” I said. “Eat one.”
Well, she didn't hate it. And that started my lecture about not being wasteful, hard work and how things taste better when you work for them. I could honestly feel her eyes roll behind my back.
Why were we doing all this? It's figs. They’re the fruit in the South. If you don’t have them, you want them, and you’re constantly looking for a dealer. If you have them, you don’t waste them and you protect them fiercely.
When we finished picking, Mom gave me the recipe she uses to make fig preserves, a recipe that has been handed down and tweaked over the years. She then sent me to go forth and preserve the precious figs — immediately.
Figs go bad quickly, so you’ll need to refrigerate or cook them in one or two days after picking. If it’s going to be a day before you get to them, lay them in a single layer on a towel in a cool, dry area. For my preserves, I used a ratio of ¾ cups of sugar for every one cup of fresh figs.
It was work. But, then, it’s just what you do. After all, it's figs, and they really are delicious.