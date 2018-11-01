Culinary team changes happening at Beausoleil
Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar, the popular Baton Rouge bistro, announced a change Wednesday to its culinary team.
Nathan Gresham, former co-owner and high-profile executive chef of Beausoleil, is leaving to pursue a new endeavor in Colorado. Jeff Conaway, co-owner and managing partner, will oversee culinary operations at Beausoleil effective immediately.
“We are happy for Nathan and his new opportunity,” said Michael Boudreaux, co-owner of Beausoleil. “With the rapidly evolving culinary scene in Baton Rouge, this change comes at a good time for our restaurant to continue to innovate and grow to meet the expectations of our loyal customers. We look forward to serving this community for years to come.”
Conaway received his degree at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco and served as chef and manager of kitchen, dining and bar operations in restaurants and hotels in Dallas; Sacramento, California; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C. He followed his dream of owning his own restaurant to Baton Rouge, opening Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar in 2010.
Conaway will work closely with chefs Bert Dusauzay, Chris Hebert and Shawn Henderson, sourcing local ingredients, creating daily specials and catering small and large events.
Yoga Bliss opens vegan café
Vegans rejoice. Baton Rouge's Yoga Bliss is growing with a recently opened vegan café. Sukha Café, located inside Yoga Bliss at 7384 Highland Road, states its menu is "100 percent vegan, 99 percent organic" with gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free options.
The menu features salads ($10-$12), panini ($10-$20), sweet potato soup and vegan chili ($10) and sweets, like a raw carrot cake ($6) and lime basil ice cream ($5). The café also sells coffee, blends and other beverages.
Sukha is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found at facebook.com/yogablissbatonrouge and sukhastyle.com.
Slow Food hosts annual competition
Good food takes a little time. Slow Food Baton Rouge will host its sixth annual Slow Food Fall Heat chef cooking competition on Sunday. Competing chefs — including Phil Beard, Soji's Ryan André and Kalurah Street Grill's Kelley McCann — will prepare small plates for tastings as part of the contest, and a jury of judges will evaluate each chef's dish. There also will be a People's Choice award chosen by the crowd. The farm-to-table event also will feature a cocktail competition with local mixologists using Louisiana spirits.
Slow Food Fall Heat takes place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $65 until Saturday, $75 after, via eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting school gardens in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. More information can be found at facebook.com/slowfoodbr.
Juban's event will have A LOT of wine
Juban's Restaurant and the aptly named company Purveyor of Fine Wines will host a wine tasting with more than 150 selections on Tuesday. Among the brands to be sampled are Andrew Geoffrey, Miner and Seghesio. The event takes place 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Juban's, 3739 Perkins Road. Tickets are $33.50 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. More information can be found at jubans.com.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.