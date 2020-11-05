There's chocolate pudding, and then there's this — pots de crème.
Literally, it means pots of cream. In this case, rich, decadent chocolate cream.
There's only a few simple ingredients, and, in minutes, you've whisked up this version of a classic chilled chocolate dessert.
Adding strong coffee gives it an extra burst of flavor.
Note that chocolate bar called for here is a 100% unsweetened cocoa — meaning it's really, really chocolate.
You'll need six cups or ramekins for serving.
Mocha Pots de Crème
Makes 6 serving. Recipe is from Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
6 egg yolks
6 ounces 100% cocoa unsweetened baking bars
½ cup very strong prepared espresso coffee
Whipped cream and raspberry preserves, optional garnish
1. Bring heavy cream and sugar to a boil with the vanilla in a saucepan.
2. Whisk yolks in a bowl. Whisk about ⅓ of the boiling cream into the yolks. Return remaining cream to a boil and whisk in yolk mixture.
3. Continue to cook, whisking constantly, another 15 or 20 seconds, until slightly thickened.
4. Strain cream into a bowl and add chocolate. Whisk until smooth, then whisk in coffee. Pour into cups or ramekins and refrigerate until cold.
5. Garnish with whipped cream and raspberry preserves, if desired.