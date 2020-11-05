Mocha Pots de Creme
Buy Now

Mocha Pots de Crème

 File photo

There's chocolate pudding, and then there's this — pots de crème.

Literally, it means pots of cream. In this case, rich, decadent chocolate cream.

There's only a few simple ingredients, and, in minutes, you've whisked up this version of a classic chilled chocolate dessert.

Adding strong coffee gives it an extra burst of flavor.

Note that chocolate bar called for here is a 100% unsweetened cocoa — meaning it's really, really chocolate.

You'll need six cups or ramekins for serving. 

Mocha Pots de Crème

Makes 6 serving. Recipe is from Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 egg yolks

6 ounces 100% cocoa unsweetened baking bars

½ cup very strong prepared espresso coffee

Whipped cream and raspberry preserves, optional garnish

1. Bring heavy cream and sugar to a boil with the vanilla in a saucepan.

2. Whisk yolks in a bowl. Whisk about ⅓ of the boiling cream into the yolks. Return remaining cream to a boil and whisk in yolk mixture.

3. Continue to cook, whisking constantly, another 15 or 20 seconds, until slightly thickened.

4. Strain cream into a bowl and add chocolate. Whisk until smooth, then whisk in coffee. Pour into cups or ramekins and refrigerate until cold.

5. Garnish with whipped cream and raspberry preserves, if desired.

Email kmartin@theadvocate.com.

View comments