Peach Goat Cheese Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 fresh peaches
4 cups fresh arugula or baby spinach leaves
½ cup crumbled goat cheese (chevre)
¼ cup toasted pecans
1. Combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, salt and pepper in a jar.
2. Cover with lid and shake until fully blended.
3. Slice the peaches into thin slices. Fill four bowls with arugula or baby spinach leaves.
4. Top each with peach slices, crumbled goat cheese and toasted pecans.
5. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.
Peach Upside Down Cake
Makes one 8-inch cake. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup butter
1 cup brown sugar, divided
¼ cup pecans, chopped
4 peaches, sliced thinly, plus 2 peaches, pureed
1⅓ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup granulated sugar
⅓ cup shortening
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Line the bottom of an 8-inch cake pan with parchment paper.
2. In a small saucepan, melt butter and ½ cup brown sugar. Stir in pecans and simmer about 3 minutes.
3. Arrange sliced peaches in bottom of the cake pan. Pour warm butter and sugar mixture over peaches.
4. In a large mixing bowl, beat remaining ingredients until smooth, about three minutes.
5. Stir in the pureed peaches then pour the batter over the peach slices in the cake pan.
6. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
7. Remove from oven and immediately turn the cake onto a plate. Let the cake pan remain on for a few minutes then remove carefully.
8. Serve warm with ice cream or at room temperature with whipped cream.