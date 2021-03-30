On March 31, Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of its sales to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Grab a sub, share a catering box with health care workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup from the restaurant at 7415 Corporate Blvd.
The event is part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual nationwide Day of Giving, which runs all day at the chain's almost 2,000 locations. For more information, call (225) 923-3653 or visit jerseymikes.com.
Blue Store opens
A new Triplet's Blue Store has opened at 5605 Jones Creek Road. The local chain is known for its fried chicken.
For more information, call (225) 960-1025.
Dinner at Houmas House
Tickets are on sale for Dinner and Wine Under the Oaks, featuring Textbook Vinyards' wines from Napa Valley, at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at Houmas House and Gardens. Cost is $150 per person at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehqv1m7v6c51327d&oseq=&c=&ch=.
Seafood chefs food demo
Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Seafood Great Southern Chefs’ Food Demonstration, hosted by renowned Cajun chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll, on April 10 at the Steamboat Pavilion, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia. The event is part of the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
The Carrolls own Hot Tails in New Roads, and rose to fame in 2017 as Food Network stars, showcasing their farm-to-table cuisine and unique style in the kitchen on their own show, "Cajun Aces."
Tickets are $20 at booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com or BonTempsTix.com.
New Martin Wine Cellar
A new Martin Wine Cellar, with an expanded selection of beverages and a deli, should be open late summer-early fall in Baton Rouge.
The 7,200-square-foot location at 6463 Moss Side Lane will be less than a mile from the current Martin Wine Cellar at 7248 Perkins Road. Martin has had a location in the Perkins Palms development since 2008.
The move will allow Martin to offer a full-service deli, selling sandwiches and salads, with indoor and outdoor seating. Martin’s locations in New Orleans and Metairie have delis, but the Perkins location didn't have the space for one.
Plans are to close the Perkins location once the Moss Side Lane store opens. Martin also has a location at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Boulevard.
Best Stop at Rouse's
The Best Stop Cajun Foods has announced that a handful of its Cajun-certified products are now available at all 65 Rouses Markets across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This is the first major grocery retailer partnership for the Scott-based company since opening its wholesale facility last fall.
Rouses is carrying the company’s Cajun and Cajun Garlic Seasonings; Original, Mild and Smoked Boudins; Boudin Party Links; Smoked Pork Sausage; Smoked Andouille; and Smoked Pork Tasso. Customers can find The Best Stop Cajun Foods products in the Rouses fresh meat section and can check Rouses’s online store locator to find their nearest market.