We love pound cake. Add lemon juice, and pound cake goes next level.
Add creamy white chocolate, and, holy cow, this lemon pound cake jumps right off the charts.
We like it sprinkled with confectioners' sugar, but you can also add a lemon glaze, a quick mix of confectioners' sugar and lemon juice.
Zesty Lemon Pound Cake
Serves 16.
1 cup white chocolate morsels
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1½ cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 large eggs
3 to 4 tablespoons grated lemon peel, (about 4 medium lemons)
1⅓ cups buttermilk
Confectioners' sugar for sprinkling
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 10-cup Bundt pan.
2. Melt morsels in medium, uncovered, microwave-safe bowl on medium-high (70 percent) power for 1 minute; stir. Morsels may retain some of their original shape. If necessary, microwave at 10- to 15-second intervals, stirring just until morsels are melted. Cool slightly.
3. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl.
4. Beat butter, sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
5. Beat in lemon peel and melted morsels.
6. Gradually beat in flour mixture alternately with buttermilk.
7. Pour into prepared Bundt pan. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes.
8. Turn cake out onto plate. Sift confectioners' sugar over top before serving.